Rs 30 crore allotted for setting up five drug warehouse centres: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Around Rs 30 crores have been allocated for the setting up of five drug warehouses at Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Kalakurichi, Mayiladuthurai and Thirupathur, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Thursday, after inaugurating the herbal cultivation programme in the district. Ministers I Periyasamy and R Sakkarapani presided over the event.

"The Ashwagandha cultivation scheme was announced by the Chief Minister MK Stalin under rule number 136. Around 200 acres of ashwagandha will be cultivated to increase the export revenue and farmer profits," said Ma Subramanian, adding that Aswagandha is currently being transported from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya pradesh.



He further stated that as per Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy's request, Aadalur and Pandrimalai residents will get new Primary Health Centres.



"An urban primary health centre will be set up at Oddanchatram. Likewise, 25 Primary health centres and 25 Urban primary health centres will be set up across the State. Government Hospital in Palani will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 69 lakh. Inspection in the district revealed a sufficient stock of essential and specialty drugs used to treat dog bites and snake bites. People can lodge complaints by dialing '104' number," he added.



Responding to a question on the alleged surrogacy of Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, the minister said a three-member committee will file a report within a week.

DINDIGUL: Around Rs 30 crores have been allocated for the setting up of five drug warehouses at Chengalpattu, Tenkasi, Kalakurichi, Mayiladuthurai and Thirupathur, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Thursday, after inaugurating the herbal cultivation programme in the district. Ministers I Periyasamy and R Sakkarapani presided over the event. "The Ashwagandha cultivation scheme was announced by the Chief Minister MK Stalin under rule number 136. Around 200 acres of ashwagandha will be cultivated to increase the export revenue and farmer profits," said Ma Subramanian, adding that Aswagandha is currently being transported from Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya pradesh. He further stated that as per Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy's request, Aadalur and Pandrimalai residents will get new Primary Health Centres. "An urban primary health centre will be set up at Oddanchatram. Likewise, 25 Primary health centres and 25 Urban primary health centres will be set up across the State. Government Hospital in Palani will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 69 lakh. Inspection in the district revealed a sufficient stock of essential and specialty drugs used to treat dog bites and snake bites. People can lodge complaints by dialing '104' number," he added. Responding to a question on the alleged surrogacy of Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, the minister said a three-member committee will file a report within a week.