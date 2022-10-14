Tamil Nadu: Scholarship for PwD doctoral student delayed as bank takes three months to clear his docs

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A PhD student has alleged that the Ministry of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is delaying release of his scholarship under National Fellowship for Persons with Disability (NFPWD) as staff of a national bank branch in Tirunelveli took more than three months to upload his documents onto the scholarship’s portal.

Speaking to TNIE, M Maridurai, a person with 60% disability, said the bank staff made him travel about 50km from his native town to the branch for more than 15 times over the past four months. "To get NFPWD scholarship, nationalised banks, designated by the ministry, should upload our documents after verification. I received the scholarship letter in February.

After getting required documents from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, I applied with a nationalised bank located in Tirunelveli Junction in June. However, the bank staff did not upload my documents despite repeated requests. The staff either told me that they are busy or their server is busy. I was made to visit the bank several times. I later approached the bank’s regional office to get my grievance resolved. Finally, the bank staff uploaded my documents onto the portal in September,” said Maridurai.

Now the ministry is delaying to release my scholarship, citing an unusual delay by the bank in uploading my documents. "The ministry employees are saying that my application needs to be approved by several other sections because of the delay. They also said since they need some digital signatures, it would take another two months for them to release my scholarship," he said.

Maridurai said he is forced to borrow from moneylenders to meet his academic and day-to-day expenses for the past 27 months. "Trusting that Rs 30,000 monthly aid under NFPWD would help my education, I applied for the PhD programme in 2020. Due to the pandemic, I received the award letter only this year. But even after that I have to run from pillar to post to get my scholarship," he rued.

When contacted by TNIE, bank authorities said some staff overlooked his application and delayed uploading his documents. "Last month, his documents were uploaded and approved by the bank," said an officer. Maridurai said banks and the ministry should work together for speedy disbursal of scholarship funds for people like him.

