Sit-in strike at India Yamaha Motor plant in Tamil Nadu

By IANS

CHENNAI: The issue of a worker's union getting affiliated to an outside organisation and the company management not recognising the same led to an agitation in India Yamaha Motor's plant near here on Thursday, a trade union official said.

Around 350 workers belonging to the India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam (IYMTS), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), are on strike, demanding that the management hold wage talks with their union, Sudhanthiram (Independent) India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar (workers) Sangam (SIYMS) President U. Velmurugan said.

"We have negotiated the wage settlement and were on the verge of inking the deal when the strike cropped up," Velmurugan said.

He said as per the talks, India Yamaha Motor has agreed to offer a wage hike of Rs 25,000/three years and several welfare measures. "Our wages are getting at par with other two-wheeler makers," Velmurugan added.

According to him, in 2018, the IYMTS was formed and affiliated with the CITU. The management refused to recognise the union on the ground that it was affiliated with an outside organisation.

"Later at the talks with the state government officials, the CITU agreed to move out and the IYMTS became an independent union," Velmurugan said.

In 2019, the IYMTS under Velmurugan's leadership had inked a three-year wage agreement.

"About 350 workers wanted the union to be affiliated with the CITU and demanded the management to hold talks with it. The management refused to hold talks with a CITU-affiliated worker's union. We recently formed another union - SIYMS - having majority membership," Velmurugan said.

He said the India Yamaha Motor has 1,095 permanent workers. Including temporary and casual workers, the total number of workers on three shift basis will be about 4,500.

"About 350 workers are on a sit-in strike from Tuesday. Production at the plant is on with the help of other workers - permanent, temporary and casual," Velmurugan said.

He said the plant rolls out about 1,600 vehicles - majorly scooters - per day. India Yamaha Motor management declined to comment while CITU officials were not reachable.

