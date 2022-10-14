Home States Tamil Nadu

Speaker should not allocate seats for team OPS: Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  D Jayakumar, former minister, on Thursday expressed his confidence over Assembly Speaker M Appavu taking a decision that protects the convention of the House in relation to the allocation of seats to former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters, besides other requests made by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition. 

Responding to a question, Jayakumar said, “The Madras High Court confirmed the expel of Panneerselvam and his supporters from the AIADMK. Therefore, the Speaker should not allocate seats for him in the Assembly. It will be revealed on October 17, when the Assembly meets.”

On BJP State president K Annamalai’s remark that the BJP is the principal political adversary of the DMK in the State, Jayakumar said, “Any political leader who wishes for his party’s growth would say that. However, the people of Tamil Nadu knows who the main opposition force here is. Also, the AIADMK has lost its power by a margin of 3% votes alone.”

