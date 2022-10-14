Sub-committee inspects Mullaiperiyar, baby dam

By Express News Service

THENI: A five-member sub-committee inspected the Mullaiperiyar and baby dam on Thursday. The team was led by Centre Water Commission Executive Engineer and Chairman of the sub-committee Saravanakumar, Mullaiperiyar’s Executive Engineer J Sam Irvin and assistant engineer T Kumar.

Two engineers from Kerala Harikumar and Prasith were also present during the inspection. They took stock of the shutter conditions, water level and storage capacity. Speaking to TNIE, an official from Mullaiperiyar said it was a routine inspection and was being held once in two months. Following the inspection, members discussed the plan for maintenance during the monsoon season. They visited Mullaikodi, where the rain gauge station is located.

THENI: A five-member sub-committee inspected the Mullaiperiyar and baby dam on Thursday. The team was led by Centre Water Commission Executive Engineer and Chairman of the sub-committee Saravanakumar, Mullaiperiyar’s Executive Engineer J Sam Irvin and assistant engineer T Kumar. Two engineers from Kerala Harikumar and Prasith were also present during the inspection. They took stock of the shutter conditions, water level and storage capacity. Speaking to TNIE, an official from Mullaiperiyar said it was a routine inspection and was being held once in two months. Following the inspection, members discussed the plan for maintenance during the monsoon season. They visited Mullaikodi, where the rain gauge station is located.