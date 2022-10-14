Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Grasshopper infestation worries Nallampalli farmers

Farmers from Nallampalli taluk in Dharmapuri complain that grasshoppers are ravaging their maize crop.

Published: 14th October 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Grasshoppers devour the Aak plant in Rayadurg, Andhra Pradesh.

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Farmers from Nallampalli taluk in Dharmapuri complain that grasshoppers are ravaging their maize crop. Over the past few weeks, there were talks about among the farmers a locust attack in Nallampalli, especially in Pattagapatti, Pagalahalli, Kengalapuram, Munsipukottai, and Muttampatti, following which the Agriculture department had sent an entomologist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra to conduct a field study, who identified that they were not locusts but Painted grasshoppers, which are indigenous to the area.  Further, the department conducted a campaign to educate farmers on means to curb the grasshopper population.

G Selvam a farmer from Patagapatti village said, “We have been seeing an increase in grasshopper population since last year. They feed off the maize. Recently they have been multiplying at an alarming rate and we had requested the department to intervene. They have taught us some control measures.”
Another farmer from Karaoni village, R Siva said, “The biggest problem is that our cattle refuse to eat the maize which are infected by the grasshopper and hence we have to buy additional cow feed from the market, which is very expensive.”

Additional Director of Agriculture M Elangovan told TNIE, “It was not locusts, the favourable climatic conditions over the past few months have resulted in an abrupt increase in the population of grasshoppers. So far there is no large scale infestation. We have identified the small infestation, which can be easily controlled.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grasshopper infestation
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp