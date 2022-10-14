Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man kills friend in drunken brawl over cricket players

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a youth during a drunken quarrel over cricket players.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  A 21-year-old man here was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a youth during a drunken quarrel over cricket players. According to the police, the deceased, identified as P Vignesh (26) of Poyyur in the district, was working at a private firm in Chennai. 

On Tuesday night, S Dharmaraj (21) of the same locality as Vignesh, and a few others called their friend over for a booze session. While consuming liquor near SIDCO factory in Mallur, Dharmaraj and Vignesh got into a quarrel in which they lambasted Team India cricket players. Vignesh also made fun of Dharmaraj’s stammering, the police said. 

An irate Dharmaraj assaulted Vignesh to death with a liquor bottle and a log, the police added. Following the incident coming to light on Wednesday morning, the Keezhapalur police recovered Vignesh’s body and sent it to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and Dharmaraj was arrested on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp