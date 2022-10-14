Tamil Nadu: Man kills friend in drunken brawl over cricket players

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 21-year-old man here was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a youth during a drunken quarrel over cricket players. According to the police, the deceased, identified as P Vignesh (26) of Poyyur in the district, was working at a private firm in Chennai.

On Tuesday night, S Dharmaraj (21) of the same locality as Vignesh, and a few others called their friend over for a booze session. While consuming liquor near SIDCO factory in Mallur, Dharmaraj and Vignesh got into a quarrel in which they lambasted Team India cricket players. Vignesh also made fun of Dharmaraj’s stammering, the police said.

An irate Dharmaraj assaulted Vignesh to death with a liquor bottle and a log, the police added. Following the incident coming to light on Wednesday morning, the Keezhapalur police recovered Vignesh’s body and sent it to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and Dharmaraj was arrested on Thursday.

PERAMBALUR: A 21-year-old man here was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a youth during a drunken quarrel over cricket players. According to the police, the deceased, identified as P Vignesh (26) of Poyyur in the district, was working at a private firm in Chennai. On Tuesday night, S Dharmaraj (21) of the same locality as Vignesh, and a few others called their friend over for a booze session. While consuming liquor near SIDCO factory in Mallur, Dharmaraj and Vignesh got into a quarrel in which they lambasted Team India cricket players. Vignesh also made fun of Dharmaraj’s stammering, the police said. An irate Dharmaraj assaulted Vignesh to death with a liquor bottle and a log, the police added. Following the incident coming to light on Wednesday morning, the Keezhapalur police recovered Vignesh’s body and sent it to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and Dharmaraj was arrested on Thursday.