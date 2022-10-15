Home States Tamil Nadu

Four years after robbery, man held at Mumbai airport

Four years after he went absconding, a man suspected to be the main accused in a robbery case in Mangalam was arrested at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Four years after he went absconding, a man suspected to be the main accused in a robbery case in Mangalam was arrested at Mumbai airport on Wednesday.

According to police, Kevasan (35), a resident of Malar Garden in Iduvai, was running a medical shop in Kaniyampoodi. He borrowed Rs 8.5 lakh from his friend and was taking the money home on November 25, 2018 when a bike rear ended his two wheeler. As he fell down, the other bike borne due assaulted Kesavan and took away the money. Mangalam police formed a special team to trace the culprits.

After a week, the police arrested five persons. But the main accused Rejon Desai (35) was on the run.
Investigation revealed that he had escaped to Qatar and police issued a lookout notice to all airports.

On Wednesday, police from Mumbai airport informed their counterparts in Tiruppur about the arrival of Desai. A team from Mangalam Police arrested him and him to Tiruppur on Thursday night.

