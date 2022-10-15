Home States Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu till Oct 18

With back to back cyclonic circulations forming in Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, the thunderstorm activity has picked-up pace. 

Vehicles negotiate waterlogged road at Vannarpettai in Tirunelveli on Friday after heavy rains lashed most parts of Tamil Nadu | V KARTHIK ALAGU

CHENNAI: The pre-monsoon rains are likely to intensify in Tamil Nadu. With back-to-back cyclonic circulations forming in Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, the thunderstorm activity has picked-up pace. 

A cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjacent southwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north Andaman Sea around October 18. 
Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely over Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikal till October 18.

“Isolated very heavy rain is also likely on October 17-18,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its night bulletin on Friday. The forecast for Saturday says heavy rain is likely over Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris & Madurai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Meanwhile, IMD said southwest monsoon has withdrawn from remaining parts of Uttarakhant, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and most parts of Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. “Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of central India and some parts of northeast India during the next 3 days.” The onset of the northeast monsoon is likely around the fourth week of October. 
 

