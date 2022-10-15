Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC to govt: Consider 7.5 per cent quota for aided school students too in medical admissions

“Insofar as economic criteria or social backwardness are concerned, there are similarities between students of government schools and those in private aided schools,” the judge said.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has said the Tamil Nadu government can ‘revisit’ the 7.5% reservation for government school students in medical admissions to explore the possibility of extending the quota to aided school students too as both categories of students share similar economic and social factors.

“...it is open to the State government to revisit this issue of extending the benefit of 7.5% reservation to students of private aided schools,” Justice R Suresh Kumar said in an order passed on Thursday while dismissing a petition filed by a student seeking orders to extend the quota to aided schools.

The judge said the dismissal order or a division bench’s order dated April 7, 2022, on the validity of the special reservation to government school students would not come in the way of the government reconsidering extension of the benefits to aided schools.

“Insofar as economic criteria or social backwardness are concerned, there are similarities between students of government schools and those in private aided schools,” the judge said. The same criteria, as that of government schools, can be invoked in case of aided schools too as several crores of rupees are spent from the State’s Exchequer as aid to these institutions, the judge said.

‘Court’s observation can only be taken as an aid to re-visit issue’

“Only based on the aid, these schools are being run imparting education to majority of students belonging to non-affluent socioeconomic background. Therefore, the benefit of 7.5% reservation can be extended to these students,” the judge said. The judge, however, made it clear, “It is purely a policy decision of the State government.

The court’s observation can only be taken as a further aid to re-visit the issue.” The court’s observations came on a petition filed by S Varsha seeking orders to the government to extend the reservation to aided schools too because she, after completing education in an aided school, could not get admission to MBBS despite clearing NEET twice. The judge said the relief cannot be granted since the first bench of the court in its order dated April 7, 2022, had dismissed pleas seeking similar relief.

‘Only an aid to revisit quota issue’ 
“It is purely a policy decision of the State. The court’s observation can only be taken as a further aid to re-visit the issue,” the HC judge said 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp