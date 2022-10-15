Home States Tamil Nadu

Magistrate court unveiled in Ottapidaram after nearly a century

Over 1,500 criminal cases and 300 civil cases are being shifted to Ottapidaram judicial magistrate court, which will function with a staff strength of 15 members," he added.

Published: 15th October 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Justice

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After almost a century after the British regime shifted the court in Ottapidaram to Kovilpatti, the historically-significant region of Ottapidaram has again received a court complex. Principal District Judge R Gurumurthy inaugurated a district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court on Kurukusalai road at Ottapidaram on Friday

Gurumurthy said the court was established here based on the government's policy to have a court campus in every taluk so that legal and judicial services are available for the public in closer proximity. "Until now, the residents of Ottapidaram had to approach Vilathikulam, Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi courts for cases. Over 1,500 criminal cases and 300 civil cases are being shifted to Ottapidaram judicial magistrate court, which will function with a staff strength of 15 members," he added.

On the occasion, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar had practised law at Ottapidaram court. Later, the court was shifted to Kovilpatti. "The district administration has also earmarked a parcel of land for constructing a permanent court campus at Mupilivetti village," Collector added. Historians said Chidambaranar practised law at Ottapidaram court between 1895 and 1900.

Chief Judicial Magistrate R Selvakumar proposed vote of thanks. Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandeesh, District Legal Services Authority Secretary M Breetha, Bar association president MA Joseph Chenkuttuvan, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ottapidaram court complex
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp