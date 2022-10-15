Magistrate court unveiled in Ottapidaram after nearly a century

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: After almost a century after the British regime shifted the court in Ottapidaram to Kovilpatti, the historically-significant region of Ottapidaram has again received a court complex. Principal District Judge R Gurumurthy inaugurated a district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court on Kurukusalai road at Ottapidaram on Friday



Gurumurthy said the court was established here based on the government's policy to have a court campus in every taluk so that legal and judicial services are available for the public in closer proximity. "Until now, the residents of Ottapidaram had to approach Vilathikulam, Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi courts for cases. Over 1,500 criminal cases and 300 civil cases are being shifted to Ottapidaram judicial magistrate court, which will function with a staff strength of 15 members," he added.



On the occasion, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar had practised law at Ottapidaram court. Later, the court was shifted to Kovilpatti. "The district administration has also earmarked a parcel of land for constructing a permanent court campus at Mupilivetti village," Collector added. Historians said Chidambaranar practised law at Ottapidaram court between 1895 and 1900.



Chief Judicial Magistrate R Selvakumar proposed vote of thanks. Assistant Superintendent of Police Chandeesh, District Legal Services Authority Secretary M Breetha, Bar association president MA Joseph Chenkuttuvan, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

