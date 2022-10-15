Home States Tamil Nadu

SFI asks TN government to cancel autonomous status of Madurai Kamaraj University

SFI said that the fee structure for courses is exorbitantly high compared to other university colleges in the district.

Published: 15th October 2022 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Kamaraj University.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Members of Students Federation of India (SFI), on Friday, urged the State government to cancel the autonomous status of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) and convert it into a government college. They said the fee structure should be revamped and action should be taken to provide basic amenities to the students.

"The fee structure for courses is exorbitantly high compared to other university colleges in the district. A commerce student has to pay nearly Rs 30,000 in MKU, whereas the fee is half in other colleges. Over 4,000 students are admitted in this institution. but lacks sufficient toilets.

Students usually wait for some to use it. Also, the recent rain has left the college premises inundated, causing health hazards for the students. We will continue the protest until our demands are met," said David, an SFI member.

Nearly 600 students took part in the protest and dispersed an hour after.

