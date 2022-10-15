Tamil Nadu: 72 students hospitalised after inhaling gas in Dharmapuri school

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Seventy-two students of the Corporation School in Kamarajnagar were admitted in the Hosur Government Hospital for observation after they complained of breathing difficulty, allegedly after smelling some gas, on Friday. One student was shifted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital, while 22 others were discharged in the evening.

Over 1,350 students study in the Hosur Corporation School. Shortly after lunch break on Friday, a foul smell emanated in the classroom and a few students complained of breathing difficulties. Following this, 72 students were rushed to Hosur Government Hospital for a check-up.

District Education Officer of Hosur, Muniraj told TNIE, “Immediately after some students exhibited breathing difficulties staff and headmaster notified the emergency services and students immediately vacated the classroom. So far nearly 72 students were taken to hospital. Only three students exhibited severe breathing difficulties, but their condition is stable.”

Muniraj added, “Behind the classrooms of students in Classes 6 and 8, there is a dump yard and septic tank outlet. We suspect gases from this could have caused the problem. We are investigating the matter. So far all the students are safe and there is no cause for concern.”

Explaining the treatment given to students, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Paramasivan said, “Over 12 doctors including five pediatricians are taking care of the students. In our preliminary diagnosis, we learned that the students had inhaled some sort of fumes. A majority of the students were aged between 6 and 14, most of the student oxygen levels are normal and there is no cause for concern.”

Dr Paramsivan added, “Only four students had some minor reactions. Three students developed difficulty breathing and one student suffered a seizure. After providing oxygen the three students recovered. One student was shifted to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital. The others are under observation and they are in good health.”

Collector Dr Jaya Chandra Banu Reddy arrived on the spot and inquired about the incident. Speaking to TNIE, Collector he said, “The students were shifted to the hospital as a precaution and everyone is stable. I inspected the school premises and there are no toxic fumes as speculated.”

Further, he said it is highly likely that the students panicked. A committee comprising officials from Pollution Control board, health, and revenue department will investigate the cause of the incident.

