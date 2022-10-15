Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Kamaraj college's first batch reunites after five decades

The brainchild of the meet-up, businessman Rajan said he traced and convinced his classmates on social media and through contacts.

THOOTHUKUDI: The first batch of alumni from Kamaraj college were reunited at a private resort in Sawyerpuram, 50 years after their graduation. 14 students of the 1971-74 BSc Chemistry students along with their then class teacher, Dr Gandhi Dasan, went down the memory lane and shared life experiences.

The alumni, who are in their late 60s, hailed from different places-- Sivaraman and Sugumar from Sivakasi, Rajangam Jeyasing from Coimbatore, T Rajendran, Manoharan, Navaneetha Krishnan, Raja Vijayaragavan and Thenraj from Chennai, Arumugasamy from Thalavaipuram, Sathyagiri, Tamachandran, Rajan, Ayyasamy from Thoothukudi along with Ramasamy from Surandai. The brainchild of the meet-up, businessman Rajan said he traced and convinced his classmates on social media and through contacts.

