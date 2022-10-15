Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Speaker takes part in signature campaign to spread awareness on breast cancer

State Assembly Speaker M Appavu took part in a campaign to spread awareness on breast cancer, at Thoothukudi airport on Thursday.

Published: 15th October 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: State Assembly Speaker M Appavu took part in a campaign to spread awareness on breast cancer, at Thoothukudi airport on Thursday.

In association with the Udhavum Ullangal, the Thoothukudi airport authorities organised the programme in view of 'Pink Month'. Airport Director N Subramanian inaugurated the event and physicians from the Nellai Cancer Care Centre urged all women to undergo regular checkups as early detection of cancer is vital for recovery.

Students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University staged a flash mob at an airport terminal on the occasion to spread awareness. The airport authorities have also begun a signature campaign to highlight breast cancer awareness month. Speaker M Appavu and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan registered their signatures and took part in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Appavu Thoothukudi Udhavum Ullangal
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp