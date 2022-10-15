Tamil Nadu Speaker takes part in signature campaign to spread awareness on breast cancer

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: State Assembly Speaker M Appavu took part in a campaign to spread awareness on breast cancer, at Thoothukudi airport on Thursday.



In association with the Udhavum Ullangal, the Thoothukudi airport authorities organised the programme in view of 'Pink Month'. Airport Director N Subramanian inaugurated the event and physicians from the Nellai Cancer Care Centre urged all women to undergo regular checkups as early detection of cancer is vital for recovery.



Students of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University staged a flash mob at an airport terminal on the occasion to spread awareness. The airport authorities have also begun a signature campaign to highlight breast cancer awareness month. Speaker M Appavu and Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan registered their signatures and took part in the event.

