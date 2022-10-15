Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands throng Tamil Nadu Congress HQ to welcome Kharge

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge visited the party’s state unit headquarters, Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, on Friday to mobilise support of PCC members for his candidature.

Published: 15th October 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge visited the party’s state unit headquarters, Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, on Friday to mobilise support of PCC members for his candidature.

Thousands of functionaries and cadre thronged the party headquarters to give a rousing welcome to Kharge. He thanked the party’s State leaders for showing their support for his candidature. During his address, to debunk the talk that he was the candidate of the Gandhi family, he said he decided to contest in the election to oblige the request of many Congress leaders and cadre. 

On his qualification for the post, he said he served the party for over five decades, reached the position of the party’s Rajya Sabha floor leader and never lost an election between 1972 and 2019. 

He said he wanted to fight the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, increasing unemployment, declining GDP, falling of the rupee and other issues, not fellow Congress leaders (referring to his rival Shashi Tharoor). On his poll promises, he termed the Udaipur Declaration as the Congress manifesto and promised to strictly implement the declaration if he got elected Congress president. 

On the relevancy of the Congress in the prevailing political arena, he said the Congress protected the Constitution and democracy of India, created industries and infrastructures such as ports, airports and railway, and premier education institutions such as IIT, IIM and AIIMS. He alleged that the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre sought to destroy the country and sold off all national properties.

Former TNCC presidents Su Thirunavukkarasar, EVKS Elangovan and KV Thankabalu and former Assembly floor leader KR Ramasamy were among those present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Congress Presidential polls
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp