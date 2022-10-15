Home States Tamil Nadu

Three boys drown in lake near Sulur

Around 4 pm, the trio went to the Sulur Chinna Kulam for fishing and bathing.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Three school boys drowned in a lake near Sulur on Friday.   The deceased were identified as B Shashwanth (8), a Class 3 student, A Akilan (10), a class 5 student, both from a government middle school at SNV Nagar near Sulur and G Sanjeevi (7), a class 2 student of a private school. They were residing in the same locality.

Around 4 pm, the trio went to the Sulur Chinna Kulam for fishing and bathing. When parents sensed their long disappearance, they initiated a search and found the children’s belongings kept on the lake bund. Later, it was found that the three had drowned in the lake, said police.   On being alerted, police and the fire and rescue personnel came to the spot and retrieved their bodies and then sent them to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for post-mortem.

