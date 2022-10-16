Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Panchayat-level panels to tackle ganja menace

The drive primarily targets networks that sell ganja and contrabands and prey on rural people for their nefarious sales.  

Published: 16th October 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Presidents of Village panchayats take the pledge for making the district ganja and contraband free.(Express)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In order to curb the sale and use of ganja and other narcotic substances among the public, the state’s West Zone Police have started working with the village panchayat administrations in all eight districts that fall under their purview.The drive primarily targets networks that sell ganja and contrabands and prey on rural people for their nefarious sales.  

“We are planning to assign a police nodal officer in each village panchayat and set up a monitoring committee at the panchayat level with the president, nodal officer, ward members and school head masters as members to keep an eye on the networks. After effectively curbing the activities, the village will be given the tag ‘Ganja Free Village’,” Inspector General, R Sudhakar, told TNIE.

Sudhakar said the police the initiative has already been started on Saturday. “Following the village panchayats, we are planning to gradually expand the drive in town panchayats and municipalities,” he said.  
The meeting that was held in this regard was attended by the presidents of 56 village panchayats in the district’s police sub-divisions - Karumathampatti, Periyanaickenpalayam, and Perur. Coimbatore District Police Superintendent V Badri Narayanan, West Zone IG Sudhakar, DIG (Coimbatore Range) MS Muthusamy, DSPs, and station officers took part in it.

Kaniyur Village Panchayat president K Velusamy, said instructions were given to include key persons of each village in the committee to gather information about the drug/ ganja networks from their respective areas.

