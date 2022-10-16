Home States Tamil Nadu

Demolish gates jutting into roads, Coimbatore Corporation tells officials

A few residents in ward 41 had illegally extended their gates beyond the compound into the road to accommodate cars.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner, along with town planning officials, went on an inspection in a couple of areas in the west zone on Friday and directed officials to take action against encroachers.

A few residents in ward 41 had illegally extended their gates beyond the compound into the road to accommodate cars. Taking a serious view of this, the CCMC commissioner ordered the town planning department officials to conduct a survey, measure the area encroached upon by the people and take them down immediately in order to retrieve the corporation roads.

Further, Prathap examined the attendance registers, birth and death registers and complaint registers of sanitary workers in Veerasamy Colony of PN Putur at ward 41. Later, he inspected the sanitary works in Veerasamy Colony and Radhika Avenue where the sanitary labourers were engaged in segregating and collecting biodegradable and non-biodegradable garbage from people.

Dengue prevention workers were indulged in pouring Abate medicine in water tanks and removing unnecessary materials in several houses. West Zone chairperson KA Theivayanai Tamilmarai, and councillor Shanthi accompanied Prathap.

