Hire educated candidates who fit into firm’s culture: HR conclave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A human resources (HR) conclave on the theme of ‘reinventing talent strategy’ was held by MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Saturday. The event was inaugurated by Vinod Babu, co-founder and CEO of Workafella and presided over by college principal Dr Lalitha Balakrishnan. Babu said the hybrid model is here to stay, and suggested building a strong brand digitally with employees posting on their social media instead of spending lakh on it. “The power that we have is immense and the multiplier effect is even more so we have to make staff brand ambassadors,” he said. “Each firm has its culture, its own style of working, and it’s important not just to hire the candidate who is well educated but also to fit into your culture,” Babu further said. After the event, a session was held on data-driven HR decision making.