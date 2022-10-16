Install CCTVs at toll plazas: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered CCTV surveillance at two toll plazas at Sengurichi and Thirumandurai in Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts for two weeks since retrenched employees have been on protest demanding their reinstatement. The court directed the petitioner, Tiruchy Tollway Private Ltd, to install the cameras and the police to monitor the footage. It added that police may take action if anyone indulges in violations. However, the police were told not to curb the agitation of the workers if they are holding it in a peaceful manner while ensuring smooth flow of traffic at the toll plazas.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered CCTV surveillance at two toll plazas at Sengurichi and Thirumandurai in Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts for two weeks since retrenched employees have been on protest demanding their reinstatement. The court directed the petitioner, Tiruchy Tollway Private Ltd, to install the cameras and the police to monitor the footage. It added that police may take action if anyone indulges in violations. However, the police were told not to curb the agitation of the workers if they are holding it in a peaceful manner while ensuring smooth flow of traffic at the toll plazas.