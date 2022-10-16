Labour dept, Yamaha Motors sabotaging union: IYMTS

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 500 workers from the Indian Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam (IYMTS) at the Yamaha Motor India manufacturing facility in Oragadam allege that the management, with the help of officials from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department and a section of workers, is sabotaging the union elected by a majority of the workers. They were staging a sit-in for the last five days, demanding wage revision talks with them, and allege the management is undermining the union.

Representatives of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated body said on Saturday that the management is following unfair labour practices by creating and backing a proxy trade union. The protest was triggered by the formation of Sudhandhiram (Independent) India Yamaha Motor Thozhilalar Sangam (SIYMS) on October 7.

“Registering a labour union takes two to three months, but this was registered within two days. It shows the labour department is hand-in-glove in this,” said M Tamil Alagan, working president, IYMTS.

IYMTS alleges the management is giving incentives up to Rs 20,000, and other things, to join the SIYMS. “It is against union rules to create a rival labour union, setting off in-fighting,” said S Kannan, deputy general secretary, CITU TN.

The protesters said Yamaha Motor India’s intention is to dilute the wage talks and worker benefits. “If they think we’re not representing a majority of workers, we demand fair union polls,” Alagan added. IYMTS claims to have the support of 540 out of 800 permanent workers. They said senior officials are leading the enrolment drive in the opposition camp with a carrot-and-stick approach.

A senior labour department official, on condition of anonymity, said the management refused to hold talks with CITU-affiliated union and sought time till Saturday to respond. Yamaha Motor India declined to comment. Senior officials, including MD Nasimuddin, additional chief secretary to labour department didn’t respond to TNIE’s queries.

