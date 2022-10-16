Pacts inked to generate 2 lakh jobs in TN: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said the agreements that the DMK government entered into with many companies in the past year will generate over two lakh jobs for TN youth during the next few years. Stalin said this while taking part in a mega job fair organised by the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department at New College here. As many as 389 private companies participated in the fair. On the occasion, the CM presented the 1,00,000th appointment order to a youth.

On Saturday alone, 21,623 job-seekers, including 26 disabled individuals, attended the fair. Of them, 2,742 got appointment orders and 2,477 passed the first-stage interview. Besides, 726 applied for jobs abroad. In the past 15 months, 882 job fairs were held across TN and 15,691 companies took part in them. So far, 99,989 people, whose educational qualifications ranged from SSLC to engineering degrees, got jobs via these fairs. Besides, the disabled and transgenders also got jobs, the CM said.

“This is part of the Dravidian model of governance. Presenting the 1,00,000th appointment order will remain one of the unforgettable moments in my life. So, within one year, one lakh people got jobs. What can make a chief minister happier? I request the labour department to set one lakh jobs a year as their goal,” the chief minister added.

He requested labour minister CV Ganesan to conduct such a mega job fair in his Kolathur constituency and in all the 234 constituencies in TN. PK Sekar Babu, HR&CE Minister; Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai; Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA, Chepauk-Triplicane constituency; Chennai Mayor R Priya; and senior officials took part in the event.

