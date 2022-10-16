Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathya’s death shattered me, such tragedy shouldn’t recur: CM Stalin

Published: 16th October 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Saying that the death of Sathya, a college student who was pushed in front of a moving train by a stalker, shattered him, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday appealed to schools, colleges and parents to join hands to protect the younger generation. 

He made these remarks while speaking at a mega job fair here. “Such tragic incidents should not repeat in Tamil Nadu. Men should use their strength to protect women, not to control them. This murder indicates how a section of the youth is growing up ... This is not the society we wish to realise. We have a duty to prevent such tragedies from befalling any other woman,” the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also said that parents should raise their children, irrespective of their gender, as persons with social awareness. “Social education is important to the children apart from the education imparted through schools. We have to inculcate in our children the virtue of respecting other people and their lives so that they grow up as cultured people and make their contributions to society.”

