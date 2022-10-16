Science, scientist & the art of transforming lives of tribals

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Laughter fills the small room of Dayaseva Sadan as eight women skilfully transform banana fibre into rectangular mats. That’s not all, the group -- all belonging to the Anaikatti tribe -- conjures up small bags, table mats, yoga mats and purses with this yarn. By evening, the women trek through the hills, back home, with the hard-earned Rs 400 in their pockets and the satisfaction of a day’s work.

This centre, established by Raman Soundararajan in 2012, has been a pillar of support and a source of livelihood for tribal women in the Coimbatore district. “Earlier, tribal women used to gather forest produce and sell it to middlemen for a minimal income. They had no idea about how to turn them into value-added products. Due to Soundararajan’s efforts, many gained confidence to launch their own business, said S Poongodi, a woman from the Anaikatti community, and the technical head of Dayaseva Sadan.

Before establishing the centre, Soundararajan spent 10 long years in various institutions, including the University of Oklahoma, Washington State University and Purdue University. The scientist also headed the research group of the Nobel Prize-winning scientist HC Brown until 1996.

Hoping to do something more, he headed back to India. The idea of Dayaseva Sadan took shape in the 64-year-old Tiruvannamalai’s native mind when he became a student of Swami Dayananda Saraswati at the Arsha Vidya Gurukulam near Anaikatti.

Putting to practice his knowledge of chemistry, Soundararajan taught the women of Anaikatti to assemble value-added products using minor forest produce. “At first, my research was focused on turning banana fibre into yarn that could be used to make mats. A weaver Nallasamy from Kavindapadi in Erode assisted us in this endeavour, and as a token of gratitude, we named the mat ‘Nallasamy yoga mat.’ Following that, in 2018, we started to make palm plates. Despite its limited success, tribal women learnt how to create new products and make a living out of them,” Soundararajan recalls.

At present, the women also sell 11 herbal-influenced and flavoured honey by procuring honey collected by tribal communities in surrounding hamlets. Unlike the honey in supermarkets, they add rose, saffron, cardamom and ginger. That’s not all, their list of products includes six types of organic jams from fruits and ten types of soup mixes.

As the pandemic raged on, the centre made herbal sanitisers, disinfectant tablet napkins, mouth rinses, mosquito repellents and aloe vera gel moisturisers. “The herbal sanitiser kit was approved by the Ministry of AYUSH,” says Soundararajan

He points out that they also get interest-free loans up to `25,000 for urgent needs. “The centre also regularly offers drumstick and spinach soup mix to the tribal children to fix their nutritional issues. If a tribal woman uses the resources available to start a business, it will benefit the community at large,” explains Soundararajan.

Next on the list is tapping the international market, starting with clay terracotta products. The women hope to export these products to Qatar for the first time.

COIMBATORE: Laughter fills the small room of Dayaseva Sadan as eight women skilfully transform banana fibre into rectangular mats. That’s not all, the group -- all belonging to the Anaikatti tribe -- conjures up small bags, table mats, yoga mats and purses with this yarn. By evening, the women trek through the hills, back home, with the hard-earned Rs 400 in their pockets and the satisfaction of a day’s work. This centre, established by Raman Soundararajan in 2012, has been a pillar of support and a source of livelihood for tribal women in the Coimbatore district. “Earlier, tribal women used to gather forest produce and sell it to middlemen for a minimal income. They had no idea about how to turn them into value-added products. Due to Soundararajan’s efforts, many gained confidence to launch their own business, said S Poongodi, a woman from the Anaikatti community, and the technical head of Dayaseva Sadan. Before establishing the centre, Soundararajan spent 10 long years in various institutions, including the University of Oklahoma, Washington State University and Purdue University. The scientist also headed the research group of the Nobel Prize-winning scientist HC Brown until 1996. Hoping to do something more, he headed back to India. The idea of Dayaseva Sadan took shape in the 64-year-old Tiruvannamalai’s native mind when he became a student of Swami Dayananda Saraswati at the Arsha Vidya Gurukulam near Anaikatti. Putting to practice his knowledge of chemistry, Soundararajan taught the women of Anaikatti to assemble value-added products using minor forest produce. “At first, my research was focused on turning banana fibre into yarn that could be used to make mats. A weaver Nallasamy from Kavindapadi in Erode assisted us in this endeavour, and as a token of gratitude, we named the mat ‘Nallasamy yoga mat.’ Following that, in 2018, we started to make palm plates. Despite its limited success, tribal women learnt how to create new products and make a living out of them,” Soundararajan recalls. At present, the women also sell 11 herbal-influenced and flavoured honey by procuring honey collected by tribal communities in surrounding hamlets. Unlike the honey in supermarkets, they add rose, saffron, cardamom and ginger. That’s not all, their list of products includes six types of organic jams from fruits and ten types of soup mixes. As the pandemic raged on, the centre made herbal sanitisers, disinfectant tablet napkins, mouth rinses, mosquito repellents and aloe vera gel moisturisers. “The herbal sanitiser kit was approved by the Ministry of AYUSH,” says Soundararajan He points out that they also get interest-free loans up to `25,000 for urgent needs. “The centre also regularly offers drumstick and spinach soup mix to the tribal children to fix their nutritional issues. If a tribal woman uses the resources available to start a business, it will benefit the community at large,” explains Soundararajan. Next on the list is tapping the international market, starting with clay terracotta products. The women hope to export these products to Qatar for the first time.