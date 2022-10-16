Home States Tamil Nadu

Suicide in Madras HC premises: Victim's wife tries to kill self

The wife of Velmurugan, who killed himself on the HC premises alleging attempts to get his son a community certificate went in vain, allegedly attempted suicide at her house.

Published: 16th October 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The wife of Velmurugan, who killed himself on the HC premises alleging attempts to get his son a community certificate went in vain, allegedly attempted suicide at her house in Kancheepuram on Saturday. A day earlier, the State government told the court Velmurugan and his son were not from a tribal community.

Chitra (38) of Padappai, was rushed to GH on Saturday. Police said she was upset about the government statement in court that the application for certificates for their children was rejected as documents to prove they belong to the ST community weren’t provided. 

(In case of suicidal thoughts, call TN’s health helpline 104) 

