Tamil Nadu: Ritual sparks human sacrifice fear in Arni

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In hopes of warding off an evil spirit, a family of six on Saturday performed rituals at their residence at Dasarapettai near Arni in Tiruvannamalai on Friday afternoon. As rumours of a human sacrifice spread across the neighbourhood, their residence- which remained locked for a few hours -- drew a crowd of over 200 people.



While the crowd attempted to persuade the family to come out, Gomathi (22) hurled abuses at them from inside the house, threatening them that her family would take their lives, if officials entered, said police. Personnel reached the spot. But after three hours of failed talks, the police engaged an earthmover in the presence of the public, village heads, revenue, and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service (TNFRS) personnel and smashed open the door.



All six members were rescued from the house, including S Thavamani (55), a farmer, his wife Kamatchi (45), and their sons Boopalan (27), Balaji (23), Gomathi, and Gomathi's husband Prakash (30), police said. "Vermilion and turmeric powder were smeared on their faces and body. None were injured, except a minor wound on Prakash's face," the police officer said.



During the inquiry, Prakash had said his wife Gomathi was possessed by an evil spirit and the rituals were performed to ward off the evil. Last week, she was taken to Vellore to a 'poosari', he added.



While the episode sparked fear of human sacrifice, police confirmed that the family had merely performed rituals to cast off the evil out of superstitious beliefs." After inquiry, other family members were later sent back to their hometowns.



It may be noted that Gomathi's elder brother, who served in the Motor Vehicle wing of the Armed reserve (AR) in Tambaram, had come home on medical leave to partake in the rituals, the officer said.

