Tamil Nadu: Witnesses turn hostile but HC upholds life term in Pocso case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld an order passed by a Sessions Court in Thanjavur convicting and sentencing two brothers to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

According to the prosecution, the girl was sexually assaulted by six persons, when she was returning home after tuition. Though the witnesses turned hostile and even the victim and her family gave up on seeking justice due to fear and stigma, the subordinate court and the high court did not let the offenders go scot-free. Pointing to medical and scientific evidence, the lower court convicted Ilavarasan and his brother Karthick in 2019.

Though the duo challenged the order before the HC, a Bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and N Anand Venkatesh dismissed their appeal by invoking Section 29 of the POCSO Act, 2012, which says that a person who is prosecuted for committing an offence under Section 5 of the Act, shall be presumed to have committed the offence unless the accused is able to prove the contrary.

“The legislature was aware of the state of affairs prevailing in the society and the hesitation shown to prosecute sexual offences involving minors. That is the reason why Section 29 of the Act was specifically brought in,” the Bench observed.

The findings of the DNA test and the reports of the medical examination are clearly against the duo and they were unable to disprove the same, the judges pointed out and confirmed their conviction and punishment.

