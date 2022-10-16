Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Witnesses turn hostile but HC upholds life term in Pocso case

Madras High Court recently upheld an order passed by a Sessions Court in Thanjavur convicting and sentencing two brothers to life imprisonment for sexual assault against minor girl in 2018.

Published: 16th October 2022 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld an order passed by a Sessions Court in Thanjavur convicting and sentencing two brothers to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

According to the prosecution, the girl was sexually assaulted by six persons, when she was returning home after tuition. Though the witnesses turned hostile and even the victim and her family gave up on seeking justice due to fear and stigma, the subordinate court and the high court did not let the offenders go scot-free. Pointing to medical and scientific evidence, the lower court convicted Ilavarasan and his brother Karthick in 2019.

Though the duo challenged the order before the HC, a Bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and N Anand Venkatesh dismissed their appeal by invoking Section 29 of the POCSO Act, 2012, which says that a person who is prosecuted for committing an offence under Section 5 of the Act, shall be presumed to have committed the offence unless the accused is able to prove the contrary.

“The legislature was aware of the state of affairs prevailing in the society and the hesitation shown to prosecute sexual offences involving minors. That is the reason why Section 29 of the Act was specifically brought in,” the Bench observed.

The findings of the DNA test and the reports of the medical examination are clearly against the duo and they were unable to disprove the same, the judges pointed out and confirmed their conviction and punishment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp