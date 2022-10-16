TN school education dept to counsel 2,000 students to join higher studies

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department will, on October 20, counsel 2,711 students, yet to join any course, to pursue higher studies. The sessions will be held at collectorates across TN. Headmasters of the schools where these students studied have been told to approach them and parents at least two days before the session and ensure that their participation, according to sources.

During a meeting earlier this month, the department identified 8,249 students yet to join any higher education institutes. Though 1,531 of these students joined such an institute later, 6,718 didn’t. These students failed to pursue further studies owing to various reasons, including failure to pass Class 12 exams; poverty; and lack of interest in higher education and colleges near their place. Though the department tracked down 2,711, they could not contact the remaining 4,007.

District collectorates, TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), National Health Mission (NHM) and the higher education department are part of the initiative to bring such students back to education.

Collectorates will arrange for funds for the students through scholarships or CSR initiatives, TNSDC will identify those who failed examinations to provide them with short-term training, NHM will provide career/family counselling and the higher education department will explore options to provide spot admission to the students or encourage them to study via correspondence. The help of other departments can also be availed of if needed, said a circular from the department.

TN government already announced that a counselling centre will be opened at each school and a curriculum and syllabus will be created for it. Classes will be held for students of classes 9 to 12 regularly to prepare them to choose their higher studies.

