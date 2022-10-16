Home States Tamil Nadu

TN school education dept to counsel 2,000 students to join higher studies

TN government already announced that a counselling centre will be opened at each school and a curriculum and syllabus will be created for it.

Published: 16th October 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Higher studies, Higher education

Representational Image. (Express Illustration)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The school education department will, on October 20, counsel 2,711 students, yet to join any course, to pursue higher studies. The sessions will be held at collectorates across TN. Headmasters of the schools where these students studied have been told to approach them and parents at least two days before the session and ensure that their participation, according to sources.

During a meeting earlier this month, the department identified 8,249 students yet to join any higher education institutes. Though 1,531 of these students joined such an institute later, 6,718 didn’t. These students failed to pursue further studies owing to various reasons, including failure to pass Class 12 exams; poverty; and lack of interest in higher education and colleges near their place. Though the department tracked down 2,711, they could not contact the remaining 4,007. 

District collectorates, TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), National Health Mission (NHM) and the higher education department are part of the initiative to bring such students back to education. 
Collectorates will arrange for funds for the students through scholarships or CSR initiatives, TNSDC will identify those who failed examinations to provide them with short-term training, NHM will provide career/family counselling and the higher education department will explore options to provide spot admission to the students or encourage them to study via correspondence. The help of other departments can also be availed of if needed, said a circular from the department. 

TN government already announced that a counselling centre will be opened at each school and a curriculum and syllabus will be created for it. Classes will be held for students of classes 9 to 12 regularly to prepare them to choose their higher studies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp