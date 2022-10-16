Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to conduct counselling on Oct 20 for students to join higher education

The state government has also announced the opening of school counselling centres at each school in the state.

Published: 16th October 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School education department will conduct counselling on October 20 for the students who are yet to join higher education courses, which include those who failed Class 12 examinations.

The counselling will be held across the state in all district collectorates.

The TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), National Health Mission (NHM), and the state higher education department are part of the initiative taken by the school education department as well as the district administration.

The aim of the programme is to identify students who are yet to join any higher education course, skill development courses or courses of their choice. The department has identified the reasons why several students are yet to join higher education which include poverty at their homes, in some cases students who have not passed Class 12, lack of interest for students to join higher education or skill development programmes, and the lack of awareness on alternate courses.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu school education department told IANS that the district collectors would coordinate the programme and arrange funds through CSR initiatives.

The TNSDC will identify the students who have failed the qualifying examinations and provide them with skill-enhancing programmes, while the higher education department will help students to get spot admissions in higher educational institutions. The NHM counsellors would provide them with the necessary counselling to equip them for higher learning.

According to the officials, the department has tracked down 2,711 students who are yet to join any higher education course or skill development courses. However, during a meeting conducted by the school education department officials last month, it was identified that 8,249 students are yet to join any higher education but within a few days, 1531 students joined higher education courses while 6,718 did not opt for higher education courses.

Of these 6,718, the school education department has tracked down 2,711 students while the remaining 4,007 were not traceable. The state government has also announced the opening of school counselling centres at each school in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSDC NHM TN School Education Department counselling
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp