‘Comments on Indians uncharitable’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Piyush Goyal on Sunday termed UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments on Indians as uncharitable and false. Interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras research park. Goyal, not mentioning Braverman by name, said,

“You might (be) reading this fact that UK and India are somewhat having certain issues, where they made some very, very uncharitable and absolutely false comments, sadly made by a (person of) Indian origin.” He asserted countries across the world want to engage with India as it has talent, a demographic dividend and aspirational market.

Citing the FTA with the United Arab Emirates and an economic partnership with Australia, he said the world realises that India’s time arrived. Goyal urged them to think innovatively and go back to their roots. He said despite global factors, India’s exports have gone up by 15% in the first half of the current fiscal. India will become a 30 trillion USD economy by 2047.

CHENNAI: Piyush Goyal on Sunday termed UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments on Indians as uncharitable and false. Interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras research park. Goyal, not mentioning Braverman by name, said, “You might (be) reading this fact that UK and India are somewhat having certain issues, where they made some very, very uncharitable and absolutely false comments, sadly made by a (person of) Indian origin.” He asserted countries across the world want to engage with India as it has talent, a demographic dividend and aspirational market. Citing the FTA with the United Arab Emirates and an economic partnership with Australia, he said the world realises that India’s time arrived. Goyal urged them to think innovatively and go back to their roots. He said despite global factors, India’s exports have gone up by 15% in the first half of the current fiscal. India will become a 30 trillion USD economy by 2047.