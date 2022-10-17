‘Even BJP won’t accept that DMK is making compromises’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even the BJP won’t accept that the DMK is making compromises for the saffron party, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in his question-and-answer programme Ungalil Oruvan Pathilgal (answers of one among you), the first part of which he tweeted on Sunday.

During the programme, Stalin answered 11 questions picked from social media and other platforms. To a question on the ongoing road-laying and flood-mitigation work, he said all roads need to be relaid since the erstwhile AIADMK-led government didn’t maintain the State’s infrastructure. In Chennai, people are facing difficulties as the work is being undertaken all across the city at a cost of Rs 4,560 crore, he added.

Stalin further said the work would provide a permanent solution to rain-related issues, and such projects are under way across the State.

The CM further said he has ordered for the work on stormwater drains to be completed before the rains start, and he has been inspecting every area every week. To a question on the BJP’s alleged efforts to run a shadow government through the Governor, Stalin said the Constitution has clearly defined the responsibilities and powers of the Governor and CM, and if this is understood, there would be no unnecessary disputes.

