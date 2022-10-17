Fill up vacant posts in NCBC, DMK MP tells Union minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has written a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, urging him to appoint functionaries to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to ensure it functions properly.

In his letter, Wilson stated that the NCBC has not been functioning since March 1 as the chairman, vice chairman and members have not been appointed and the 9th commission has not come into existence. He added that due to the government’s inaction, the constitutional body’s functioning has come to a grinding halt.

Highlighting the importance of the NCBC, the MP stated that it safeguards the interests of backward classes, plays an important role in identifying the socially and educationally backward classes, and enquires into the specific complaints for safeguarding the rights of socially and educationally backward classes.

He added that non-constitution of this permanent body has led to the accumulation of unattended issues related to the OBC communities and the commission is not in a position to function and discharge its constitutional duties.

This raises doubt among the OBC communities over whether the Union government has got an anti-OBC mindset and wants to cripple the constitutional body and make it inactive, he said. Wilson urged the Union minister to take concrete steps to fill the posts of chairman, vice chairman and members of the NCBC as soon as possible.

CHENNAI: DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has written a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, urging him to appoint functionaries to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to ensure it functions properly. In his letter, Wilson stated that the NCBC has not been functioning since March 1 as the chairman, vice chairman and members have not been appointed and the 9th commission has not come into existence. He added that due to the government’s inaction, the constitutional body’s functioning has come to a grinding halt. Highlighting the importance of the NCBC, the MP stated that it safeguards the interests of backward classes, plays an important role in identifying the socially and educationally backward classes, and enquires into the specific complaints for safeguarding the rights of socially and educationally backward classes. He added that non-constitution of this permanent body has led to the accumulation of unattended issues related to the OBC communities and the commission is not in a position to function and discharge its constitutional duties. This raises doubt among the OBC communities over whether the Union government has got an anti-OBC mindset and wants to cripple the constitutional body and make it inactive, he said. Wilson urged the Union minister to take concrete steps to fill the posts of chairman, vice chairman and members of the NCBC as soon as possible.