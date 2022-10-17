Home States Tamil Nadu

Fill up vacant posts in NCBC, DMK MP tells Union minister

This raises doubt among the OBC communities over whether the Union government has got an anti-OBC mindset and wants to cripple the constitutional body and make it inactive, he said.

Published: 17th October 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has written a letter to Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar, urging him to appoint functionaries to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) to ensure it functions properly.

In his letter, Wilson stated that the NCBC has not been functioning since March 1 as the chairman, vice chairman and members have not been appointed and the 9th commission has not come into existence. He added that due to the government’s inaction, the constitutional body’s functioning has come to a grinding halt.

Highlighting the importance of the NCBC, the MP stated that it safeguards the interests of backward classes, plays an important role in identifying the socially and educationally backward classes, and enquires into the specific complaints for safeguarding the rights of socially and educationally backward classes.

He added that non-constitution of this permanent body has led to the accumulation of unattended issues related to the OBC communities and the commission is not in a position to function and discharge its constitutional duties.

This raises doubt among the OBC communities over whether the Union government has got an anti-OBC mindset and wants to cripple the constitutional body and make it inactive, he said. Wilson urged the Union minister to take concrete steps to fill the posts of chairman, vice chairman and members of the NCBC as soon as possible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp