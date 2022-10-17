Rain-induced basal rot plays hits shallot harvest in Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Basal rot, a plant disease caused by fungi and bacteria affecting crops, took a toll on shallot cultivation in several villages of the district - at a time when farmers are preoccupied with harvesting. This is the third consecutive year of the disease affecting yield, and the authorities concerned are yet to find a solution, farmers, distressed by loss of yield, alleged.

Shallot cultivation here kicked off in the first week of October. The farmers affected point to heavy rains that lashed across the district for the past two weeks as the cause of the fungi infection on their shallot cultivation. Cultivation in villages like Bommanappady, Naranamangalam, Adaikkampatti, Chathiramanai, Nattarmangalam, Padalur, Chettikulam, Siru Vayalur, Nakka Salem and Mavilangai have been affected.

For over a decade the district of Perambalur has been outshining other districts in shallot cultivation, sources said. Typically, shallot cultivation is taken up in two seasons. As per data collected, shallot was raised in more than 2,000 hectares in the district this year. A Mani, a farmer from Bommanappady, termed the fungi attack as a usual phenomenon, something that affects them every rainy season. He pointed out shallot cultivation in his village in 2019, and the next year, were completely damaged from the disease.

"Worried over a similar situation affecting us, we cultivated less shallots this year. But that too was in vain, as farmers here now face the consequence of yield loss. The authorities should come up with a solution. We are running out of seed onions for the months of November and December." P Periyasamy of Adaikkampatti, who is also a farmer, said, "I spent around Rs 50,000 for this year's cultivation (shallot). It was faring well, with price of a single kilogram of shallot fixed at Rs 70 or Rs 80.

However, rains again came in the way, leaving the crops to rot in the fields. We sprayed pesticides on the crops, to no effect. Around 30% of my harvest has been affected." S Nehru of Nattarmangalam, another farmer, said, "This year, fearing fungi invasion, I reduced cultivation by almost half. Yield generated, generally, is around 50 sacks per acre.

Shallot was cultivated this year as the market value for it was high. However, with basal rot reducing my yield by almost seven sacks, we are left with no other choice but to destroy the affected crop." M Indhira, the Deputy Director of Horticulture in Perambalur, told TNIE,

"This disease (basal rot) attacks crops during rain season, and farmers, in order to prevent it, need to adopt the crop rotation method. It should be undertaken at least once to protect the crops. We have been raising awareness among farmers about this method through notice and camps."

PERAMBALUR: Basal rot, a plant disease caused by fungi and bacteria affecting crops, took a toll on shallot cultivation in several villages of the district - at a time when farmers are preoccupied with harvesting. This is the third consecutive year of the disease affecting yield, and the authorities concerned are yet to find a solution, farmers, distressed by loss of yield, alleged. Shallot cultivation here kicked off in the first week of October. The farmers affected point to heavy rains that lashed across the district for the past two weeks as the cause of the fungi infection on their shallot cultivation. Cultivation in villages like Bommanappady, Naranamangalam, Adaikkampatti, Chathiramanai, Nattarmangalam, Padalur, Chettikulam, Siru Vayalur, Nakka Salem and Mavilangai have been affected. For over a decade the district of Perambalur has been outshining other districts in shallot cultivation, sources said. Typically, shallot cultivation is taken up in two seasons. As per data collected, shallot was raised in more than 2,000 hectares in the district this year. A Mani, a farmer from Bommanappady, termed the fungi attack as a usual phenomenon, something that affects them every rainy season. He pointed out shallot cultivation in his village in 2019, and the next year, were completely damaged from the disease. "Worried over a similar situation affecting us, we cultivated less shallots this year. But that too was in vain, as farmers here now face the consequence of yield loss. The authorities should come up with a solution. We are running out of seed onions for the months of November and December." P Periyasamy of Adaikkampatti, who is also a farmer, said, "I spent around Rs 50,000 for this year's cultivation (shallot). It was faring well, with price of a single kilogram of shallot fixed at Rs 70 or Rs 80. However, rains again came in the way, leaving the crops to rot in the fields. We sprayed pesticides on the crops, to no effect. Around 30% of my harvest has been affected." S Nehru of Nattarmangalam, another farmer, said, "This year, fearing fungi invasion, I reduced cultivation by almost half. Yield generated, generally, is around 50 sacks per acre. Shallot was cultivated this year as the market value for it was high. However, with basal rot reducing my yield by almost seven sacks, we are left with no other choice but to destroy the affected crop." M Indhira, the Deputy Director of Horticulture in Perambalur, told TNIE, "This disease (basal rot) attacks crops during rain season, and farmers, in order to prevent it, need to adopt the crop rotation method. It should be undertaken at least once to protect the crops. We have been raising awareness among farmers about this method through notice and camps."