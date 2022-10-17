TN govt scared of Modi, purposely stopping schemes: Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the DMK-led State government is scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is purposely stopping Centrally-sponsored schemes from reaching the poor. He said this while inaugurating stalls for the public to avail Central schemes at Madippakkam here. He further said 75 such stalls will be established in Chennai. “The (DMK) government is scared of Modi as it is worried that the people of Tamil Nadu would start liking him. Hence, they are not allowing the prime minister’s picture in Central government schemes in the State. They only want to stop the schemes from reaching the poor,” Goyal said, adding that this would lead to the DMK’s downfall. “Central schemes help all sections of people. If the picture of the PM is on all schemes, the people of the State will start liking the prime minister,” the Union minister added. Citing Modi’s Independence Day speech, in which the prime minister said he wants to see a corruption-free India, Goyal added that the people of Tamil Nadu want a corruption-free State. He further alleged that there is a lot of corruption in the State government.