Toddler drowns in bucket of water

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a bucket of water at her home at Parivakkam near Poonamallee on Saturday. The child was the daughter of Rahul Kumar (28) and Chandrika (21). Rahul works as a labourer at a CMRL site near Poonamallee and the family hails from Madhya Pradesh.

The police said on Saturday, Rahul went to work in the morning. Later in the day, Chandrika had gone out while the child was alone. When she came back, Chandrika found her daughter had fallen inside a bucket full of water.

The child was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. On information, Poonamallee police recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A probe is on.

Two boys drown in Kosasthalaiyar

In another incident, two schoolboys drowned in the Kosasthalaiyar River near Thiruvalangadu in Thiruvallur district on Saturday. They were identified as K Niranjan (15), a Class X student at a government school near Thiruvalangadu and P Gokul (13), a class VIII student of the same government school. Both are neighbours. On Saturday morning, both of them went to the river to take a bath.

When the boys did not return home until late in the evening, their parents started searching for them and found out that the boys had gone to the river. The parents found the boys' clothing. With the help of some youngsters, a search was conducted in the river. The group found Niranjan's body. Perambakkam fire service was informed and they found the body of Gokul.

On information, Thiruvalangadu police sent the bodies to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

