Home States Tamil Nadu

Toddler drowns in bucket of water

A one-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a bucket of water at her home at Parivakkam near Poonamallee on Saturday.

Published: 17th October 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A one-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a bucket of water at her home at Parivakkam near Poonamallee on Saturday. The child was the daughter of Rahul Kumar (28) and Chandrika (21). Rahul works as a labourer at a CMRL site near Poonamallee and the family hails from Madhya Pradesh.

The police said on Saturday, Rahul went to work in the morning. Later in the day, Chandrika had gone out while the child was alone. When she came back, Chandrika found her daughter had fallen inside a bucket full of water. 

The child was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. On information, Poonamallee police recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A probe is on. 

Two boys drown in Kosasthalaiyar
In another incident, two schoolboys drowned in the Kosasthalaiyar River near Thiruvalangadu in Thiruvallur district on Saturday. They were identified as K Niranjan (15), a Class X student at a government school near Thiruvalangadu and P Gokul (13), a class VIII student of the same government school. Both are neighbours. On Saturday morning, both of them went to the river to take a bath.

When the boys did not return home until late in the evening, their parents started searching for them and found out that the boys had gone to the river. The parents found the boys' clothing. With the help of some youngsters, a search was conducted in the river. The group found Niranjan's body. Perambakkam fire service was informed and they found the body of Gokul.

On information, Thiruvalangadu police sent the bodies to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toddler
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp