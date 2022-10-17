Home States Tamil Nadu

Two dikshithars from Chidambaram temple arrested in child marriage case

The case was against the bride’s father dikshithar secretary CSS Hemasabesa (42) and the groom’s father Vijayabalan alias Vengateswara Dikshithar (49).

Published: 17th October 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  Two dikshithars, including the podhu dikshithar secretary of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple, were arrested and remanded in jail in connection with a child marriage case, after which dikshithars staged a protest in Chidambaram. They were arrested on Saturday and remanded in jail on Sunday.

A source from the Chidambaram All Women Police Station (AWPS) said that based on a complaint from the social welfare department, a case was filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act on Saturday. The case was against the bride’s father dikshithar secretary CSS Hemasabesa (42) and the groom’s father Vijayabalan alias Vengateswara Dikshithar (49).

“We inspected the hall where the wedding was allegedly held on January 25, 2021 and found the records for it. An investigation is on,” said a police official. The groom was allegedly about 15 years old at the time of the wedding, and the bride was 13, the official added.

A source from the social welfare department said they got a photo of the wedding and inquired about it. “After confirming the wedding, we lodged a complaint at the police station,” said the source. The accused dikshithars were remanded in the Branch Jail at Chidambaram for 15 days. In protest, nearly 100 dikshithars of Chidambaram Nataraja Temple and their families staged a protest on Saturday night.
“Such arrests are being made on purpose. Police are not following the proper procedure in these cases.

Earlier, two cases were registered at the Cuddalore AWPS and shifted to the Chidambaram AWPS. We will face them legally and justice will prevail,” a dikshithar said on condition of anonymity. Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan said, “We have even arranged events in schools to raise awareness on child marriage. This year, 20 child marriage cases have been filed in the district so far.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram temple Child marriage act
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp