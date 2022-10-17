Home States Tamil Nadu

Water logging in Dharmapuri bus stand irks commuters

Dharmapuri residents urged the municipality to set up a proper drainage facility and to clear encroachments from the Dharmapuri bus stand.

Published: 17th October 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Dharmapuri residents urged the municipality to set up a proper drainage facility and to clear encroachments from the Dharmapuri bus stand. The bus stop is waterlogged during the recent rains and most pavements inside the bus stand are now encroached by vendors ahead of Deepavali.

V Vishwanathan, a resident of Annasagaram said, “Sanitation has always been an issue for the Dharmapuri bus stand and it has worsened now. The water logging made it impossible for people to walk inside the bus stand. There is a leakage of water from the toilets, which adds on to the issue.”

M Selvaraj, a resident of Vennampatti said, “Water logging can be tolerated till an extent, but it is hard to tolerate encroachments. Most of the pavements are occupied by pushcart vendors and there is no space for the passengers to even stand, even during rains. The municipality must take steps to prevent encroachments.”

Speaking to TNIE, Staff from the municipality said, “We will look into the matter. Recently, the municipality has undertaken renovation of the bus stand. If there is water logging, we will take necessary steps to prevent it.”

Commenting on the encroachment matter, the staff said that they would take steps to ensure that the commuters are not affected due to the vendors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri Water logging
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp