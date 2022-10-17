Water logging in Dharmapuri bus stand irks commuters

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri residents urged the municipality to set up a proper drainage facility and to clear encroachments from the Dharmapuri bus stand. The bus stop is waterlogged during the recent rains and most pavements inside the bus stand are now encroached by vendors ahead of Deepavali.

V Vishwanathan, a resident of Annasagaram said, “Sanitation has always been an issue for the Dharmapuri bus stand and it has worsened now. The water logging made it impossible for people to walk inside the bus stand. There is a leakage of water from the toilets, which adds on to the issue.”

M Selvaraj, a resident of Vennampatti said, “Water logging can be tolerated till an extent, but it is hard to tolerate encroachments. Most of the pavements are occupied by pushcart vendors and there is no space for the passengers to even stand, even during rains. The municipality must take steps to prevent encroachments.”

Speaking to TNIE, Staff from the municipality said, “We will look into the matter. Recently, the municipality has undertaken renovation of the bus stand. If there is water logging, we will take necessary steps to prevent it.”

Commenting on the encroachment matter, the staff said that they would take steps to ensure that the commuters are not affected due to the vendors.

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri residents urged the municipality to set up a proper drainage facility and to clear encroachments from the Dharmapuri bus stand. The bus stop is waterlogged during the recent rains and most pavements inside the bus stand are now encroached by vendors ahead of Deepavali. V Vishwanathan, a resident of Annasagaram said, “Sanitation has always been an issue for the Dharmapuri bus stand and it has worsened now. The water logging made it impossible for people to walk inside the bus stand. There is a leakage of water from the toilets, which adds on to the issue.” M Selvaraj, a resident of Vennampatti said, “Water logging can be tolerated till an extent, but it is hard to tolerate encroachments. Most of the pavements are occupied by pushcart vendors and there is no space for the passengers to even stand, even during rains. The municipality must take steps to prevent encroachments.” Speaking to TNIE, Staff from the municipality said, “We will look into the matter. Recently, the municipality has undertaken renovation of the bus stand. If there is water logging, we will take necessary steps to prevent it.” Commenting on the encroachment matter, the staff said that they would take steps to ensure that the commuters are not affected due to the vendors.