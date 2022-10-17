Home States Tamil Nadu

Will accept Speaker’s decision on post of deputy opposition leader, says OPS

When reporters asked him about Edappadi K Palaniswami writing to the Speaker seeking OPS’ removal from the Deputy Leader of Opposition post, Pannerselvam said,

Published: 17th October 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam at the Madurai airport on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam said only Assembly Speaker M Appavu has the right to decide if the former should continue as the Deputy Leader of Opposition, and that he will accept whatever decision the Speaker takes. Addressing media persons at Madurai airport on Sunday, Pannerselvam noted that the AIADMK MLAs will highlight the DMK government’s failure to fulfil its poll promises during the Assembly session that would commence on Monday.

When reporters asked him about Edappadi K Palaniswami writing to the Speaker seeking OPS’ removal from the Deputy Leader of Opposition post, Pannerselvam said, “Let the Speaker make a decision on the matter and I will oblige by it.”

Upon further queries about whether he would sit near Palaniswami in the Assembly, OPS said, “The media is claiming that we are on separate sides. Former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa formed and guided the AIADMK party to become one of the biggest movements in the State.

They have chalked out rules on how this party should be run. Some people are trying to violate the rules. Hence, my supporters and I are organising a ‘dharma yutham’ to reunite all cadres and leaders. Palaniswami and I are working towards strengthening the party.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPS AIADMK EPS
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp