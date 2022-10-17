Will accept Speaker’s decision on post of deputy opposition leader, says OPS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam said only Assembly Speaker M Appavu has the right to decide if the former should continue as the Deputy Leader of Opposition, and that he will accept whatever decision the Speaker takes. Addressing media persons at Madurai airport on Sunday, Pannerselvam noted that the AIADMK MLAs will highlight the DMK government’s failure to fulfil its poll promises during the Assembly session that would commence on Monday.

When reporters asked him about Edappadi K Palaniswami writing to the Speaker seeking OPS’ removal from the Deputy Leader of Opposition post, Pannerselvam said, “Let the Speaker make a decision on the matter and I will oblige by it.”

Upon further queries about whether he would sit near Palaniswami in the Assembly, OPS said, “The media is claiming that we are on separate sides. Former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa formed and guided the AIADMK party to become one of the biggest movements in the State.

They have chalked out rules on how this party should be run. Some people are trying to violate the rules. Hence, my supporters and I are organising a ‘dharma yutham’ to reunite all cadres and leaders. Palaniswami and I are working towards strengthening the party.”

