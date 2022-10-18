Action against VK Sasikala and others after getting views of legal experts: TN Government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government will initiate appropriate action on the Arumughaswamy Commission of inquiry report's recommendations against certain individuals -- VK Sasikala, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, former Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Dr KS Sivakumar -- only after obtaining the considered opinion of the legal experts.

The G.O issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu in this regard on October 17 said, "The report of the Commission of Inquiry was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held on August 29. Considering that the Commission had disagreed with certain aspects of the AIIMS Doctors Committee's Report, it was decided to initiate appropriate action on the Commission of Inquiry report's recommendations against certain individuals, after obtaining the considered opinion of the legal experts."

The G.O referred to the observation of the Commission that it has considered the report given by the AIIMS Medical Board carefully and thoroughly and noticed that they have only copied the treatment summary and given opinion. For the above reason, the Commission could not accept the report of the Medical Board.

The first part of the terms of reference made by the government relates to the circumstances and the situations leading to the hospitalization of the late Chief Minister on September 22, 2016. "The Commission has not found anything abnormal or unnatural in the conduct of the people including VK Sasikala in the house in taking adequate care to shift the late CM to the Apollo hospital promptly without delay," the G.O added.

The Commission has also recommended an investigation against YVC Reddy and Dr Babu Abraham and Rama Mohana Rao, then Chief Secretary. The Commission said the government can decide and investigate the matter against Dr Pratap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals.

