Applications under 7.5% medical quota shoot up to 2,695

Binita Jaiswal and Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of applications for MBBS and BDS seats under the 7.5% quota for government-school students has risen significantly this year. A total of 2,695 students applied in 2022-23, compared to 1,950 in 2021-22, and 963 in 2020-21, according to the Directorate of Medical Education.

Experts said this is because of increased awareness about the quota and the government’s model schools, which encourage students to apply for medical courses, and help them crack NEET and engineering entrance exams. “These schools give students the right guidance in preparing for the medical entrance exam, and hence, more of them are applying under the 7.5% quota,” said activist Prince Gajendra Babu.

With the 7.5% reservation, the government also increased the number of MBBS and BDS seats. Last year, there were 405 seats (313 MBBS, 92 BDS) under the quota, and this year the government allocated 558 (454 MBBS, 104 BDS).

In the rank list released on Monday, two students who applied under the quota scored above 500, while 22 scored 400 and above, 226 scored 300 and above, and 751 scored 200 and above in NEET-UG. Till the 7.5% quota was introduced, NEET was beyond the reach of government school students since many of them couldn’t afford coaching classes, government school teachers said.

Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation general secretary P Patric Raymond said the quota has given hope to economically-backward students who aspire to study medicine, and more of them will try to avail the opportunity every year.

The 7.5% quota was introduced by the previous government since many government school students were unable to secure admission in medical colleges after NEET was introduced.

Madurai boy tops in TN, scores 705

The rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions was released on Monday. In the merit list, S Thridev Vinayaka, from Madurai district, emerged as the topper with a NEET score of 705. Under the 7.5% quota, V Devatharshini (518), from Erode, scored the highest

