Coimbatore: SI’s tips to prevent theft gain traction

This year, I started uploading video message giving tips on securing a premises when the owners are away,” said A Stephen, sub-inspector.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A sub-inspector of police attached to Kovilpalayam police station is raising awareness on steps needed to prevent burglary and theft during the festival time. His video messages are well-received by public.

“Usually, more theft and burglaries will be reported during festive seasons as people would be busy with shopping. This year, I started uploading video message giving tips on securing a premises when the owners are away,” said A Stephen, sub-inspector.

“We came to know that some strangers are roaming around residential areas targeting houses that are locked. In case of emergency, and all the family members want to go out, they should lock the gates from the inside and avoid showing that no one was there. Home-alone women should stay away from strangers who ask for addresses, water or anything else.” he says in the video. Further, he encourages public to inform police if they would be away from their houses, so that the buildings could be brought under surveillance.

His message has gained traction and many residents of Kovilpalayam have started circulating it.  “I feel happy as my message has reached several people within a short span of time. It is high time we, police, took up preventive measures and made public aware,” Stephen told TNIE.

