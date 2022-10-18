Deepavali crowd: Shops in Coimbatore not to stay open late at night

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than 800 police personnel have been deployed at five major commercial locations in the city to regulate traffic and monitor people who converge there for shopping ahead of Deepavali.

Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan reviewed the security arrangements on Oppanakara Street junction on Monday evening.

Addressing media, he said, “Further, the commissioner said shop owners are not ready to keep the stores open at night. “As of now, all shops are closed around 10.30 pm. To control the crowd, we asked shops to extend working hours. Though we assured to provide security, they are not ready to stay open at night.”

Explaining the arrangements, he said, “We have deployed 850 cops to maintain law and order. The cops have been deployed on Oppanakara Street, 100 feet road, Cross Cut Road, Gandhipuram and RS Puram and two deputy commissioners of police are monitoring the arrangements.”

Around five lakh people visited the commercial areas over the weekend, he said. “Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in these areas. Fourteen special teams have been formed to prevent pickpockets, chain snatching and other crimes. Cops in plain clothes have also been deployed,” said Balakrishnan. Police placed barricades on one side of Oppanakara Street to regulate movement of people.

COIMBATORE: More than 800 police personnel have been deployed at five major commercial locations in the city to regulate traffic and monitor people who converge there for shopping ahead of Deepavali. Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan reviewed the security arrangements on Oppanakara Street junction on Monday evening. Addressing media, he said, “Further, the commissioner said shop owners are not ready to keep the stores open at night. “As of now, all shops are closed around 10.30 pm. To control the crowd, we asked shops to extend working hours. Though we assured to provide security, they are not ready to stay open at night.” Explaining the arrangements, he said, “We have deployed 850 cops to maintain law and order. The cops have been deployed on Oppanakara Street, 100 feet road, Cross Cut Road, Gandhipuram and RS Puram and two deputy commissioners of police are monitoring the arrangements.” Around five lakh people visited the commercial areas over the weekend, he said. “Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in these areas. Fourteen special teams have been formed to prevent pickpockets, chain snatching and other crimes. Cops in plain clothes have also been deployed,” said Balakrishnan. Police placed barricades on one side of Oppanakara Street to regulate movement of people.