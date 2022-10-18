Home States Tamil Nadu

Deepavali crowd: Shops in Coimbatore not to stay open late at night

More than 800 police personnel have been deployed at five major commercial locations in the city to regulate traffic and monitor people who converge there for shopping ahead of Deepavali.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown

(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: More than 800 police personnel have been deployed at five major commercial locations in the city to regulate traffic and monitor people who converge there for shopping ahead of Deepavali.
Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan reviewed the security arrangements on Oppanakara Street junction on Monday evening.

Addressing media, he said, “Further, the commissioner said shop owners are not ready to keep the stores open at night. “As of now, all shops are closed around 10.30 pm. To control the crowd, we asked shops to extend working hours. Though we assured to provide security, they are not ready to stay open at night.”

Explaining the arrangements, he said, “We have deployed 850 cops to maintain law and order. The cops have been deployed on Oppanakara Street, 100 feet road, Cross Cut Road, Gandhipuram and RS Puram and two deputy commissioners of police are monitoring the arrangements.”

Around five lakh people visited the commercial areas over the weekend, he said. “Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed in these areas. Fourteen special teams have been formed to prevent pickpockets, chain snatching and other crimes. Cops in plain clothes have also been deployed,” said Balakrishnan. Police placed barricades on one side of Oppanakara Street to regulate movement of people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Deepavali
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp