Directors of prosecuted company also culpable 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that directors of a pharmaceutical firm, which was prosecuted for sub-standard drug production and supply, can’t claim they are not directly involved in the production, the Madras HC dismissed their petitions seeking to quash summons sent to them by the chief judicial magistrate court in Tiruppur.

“The offences and the offenders are manufacturing and distributing sub-standard drugs by a company which is managed by its board of directors. The decision to manufacture the drugs is the collective decision of the board. Therefore, the directors cannot claim that they are not directly involved in the production,” Justice G Jayachandran said in a recent order. Four directors of Sunrise International Lab, Tiruppur sought relief on the grounds that they were not involved in drug production but another director deals with the affairs.

Stating that the petitioners’ contention was ‘wholly unsustainable’ in the light of other judgments, the judge said if the said proposition is accepted, it will go against legislations, namely the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The summons were issued after Drugs Inspector, Udumalpet range, filed a case before the court over production of sub-standard Carbimazole tablets found during a surprise check in 2018 at the Tiruppur GH.

