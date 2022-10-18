Home States Tamil Nadu

Divided celebrations mark AIADMK’s golden jubilee

EPS, OPS, Sasikala hold foundation-day events at different places

Published: 18th October 2022

OPS releasing a white dove to mark AIADMK foundation day at MGR memorial at T Nagar | R Satish Babu/EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK cadre on Monday witnessed three separate celebrations for the party’s 51st foundation day at MGR Maligai, the AIADMK headquarters, by Edappadi K Palaniswami, at MGR memorial in T Nagar by O Panneerselvam, and at Ramavaram Gardens by VK Sasikala.

At the AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami garlanded the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran and former general secretary J Jayalalithaa and hoisted the party flag.  The headquarters was all decked up for the occasion. After hoisting the party flag, he distributed sweets to the cadre and sarees and dhotis to the poor. Later, he held detailed discussions with senior functionaries and MLAs. 

At MGR memorial on Arcot Road in T Nagar, Panneerselvam hoisted the party flag and offered floral tributes to the portraits of the late leaders of the AIADMK. Talking to reporters, he reiterated his view that everyone who worked for the party should come together to bring the AIADMK back to power in the State.

At Ramavaram Gardens, the residence of AIADMK founder MGR, Sasikala addressed her supporters for about one-and-a-half hour explaining how MGR worked for the growth of the DMK since the 1950s; what led to his launching of the ADMK in 1972; how she had played a role in the merger of the AIADMK factions after the death of MGR, etc. 

Sasikala said she could do what she had done after the demise of MGR and as such, the cadre need not worry about the future of the AIADMK. Sasikala also recalled many incidents to show how MGR and Jayalalithaa were magnanimous in dealing with those who opposed them.

