International para athletes write letter to Stalin for employment

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Two international para athletes from Tamil Nadu appealed to the State government seeking employment on Monday. J Deepa, who bagged two silver medals in 2002 World Badminton Championship and a silver and two bronze in other international events, and M Sangeetha, who secured 40 medals in domestic and international events, were the petitioners.

Deepa said the M Karunanidhi-led government conferred the 'Kalpana Chawla Award' to her in 2010 and assured a job. "However, the DMK went out of power the next year and the hope for employment was dashed. Repeated petitions to the district administration were submitted in vain. My husband Maria John Paul was also a national level hockey player, but lacks a government job. I am facing difficulties in running the family with my two daughters," said Deepa, who has completed MA and M Phil in Tamil.



M Sangeetha, said she took part in various national and international events such as shot put, javelin, table tennis and badminton from 2002 to 2006. "I am struggling to look after the family with a daughter, I urge Chief Minister MK Stalin to provide a permanent government job to secure our future," she added.

