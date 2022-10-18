Jumbo’s tusk was removed week after death: Autopsy

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three days after an elephant was found dead in Thadagam, forest department officials who conducted post mortem examination said on Monday that one of the tusks could have been removed a week after the animal's death and that there was no evidence of sharp objects being used for this. Officials are yet to find the tusk.

District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar said, "Post mortem examination revealed no signs of chiselling of the right tusk socket. We are analyzing CCTV footage and inquiring about the people who have been roaming nearby in the last couple of weeks. We also suspect involvement of brick kiln workers."

Responding to a question on why there was delay in spotting the carcass, the DFO said the animal was found dead 500 metres away from an abandoned brick kiln and the path leading to the place was blocked by bushes. He added that an explanation would be sought from staff who were deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, the search to find the missing tusk continued on Monday. Sniffer dog 'Valavan' along with four teams of forest staff from Coimbatore, Sirumugai, Periyanacikenpalayam and Madukkarai forest ranges held inquiries with over 15 persons, including cattle rearers.

Check at farmlands

In order to ensure the free movement of wild animals, especially elephants, a team of Nilgiris forest department staff led by forester I Javith conducted a check at farmlands at Denadukombai near the Udagamandalam North forest range for illegal power connections to the fences.

COIMBATORE: Three days after an elephant was found dead in Thadagam, forest department officials who conducted post mortem examination said on Monday that one of the tusks could have been removed a week after the animal's death and that there was no evidence of sharp objects being used for this. Officials are yet to find the tusk. District Forest Officer TK Ashok Kumar said, "Post mortem examination revealed no signs of chiselling of the right tusk socket. We are analyzing CCTV footage and inquiring about the people who have been roaming nearby in the last couple of weeks. We also suspect involvement of brick kiln workers." Responding to a question on why there was delay in spotting the carcass, the DFO said the animal was found dead 500 metres away from an abandoned brick kiln and the path leading to the place was blocked by bushes. He added that an explanation would be sought from staff who were deployed in the area. Meanwhile, the search to find the missing tusk continued on Monday. Sniffer dog 'Valavan' along with four teams of forest staff from Coimbatore, Sirumugai, Periyanacikenpalayam and Madukkarai forest ranges held inquiries with over 15 persons, including cattle rearers. Check at farmlands In order to ensure the free movement of wild animals, especially elephants, a team of Nilgiris forest department staff led by forester I Javith conducted a check at farmlands at Denadukombai near the Udagamandalam North forest range for illegal power connections to the fences.