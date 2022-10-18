Madurai: Youth sexually assaults, extorts cash from minor girl

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 20-year-old youth was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl and extorting money from her by threatening to upload their intimate photographs and videos on social media.

Police said the suspect, P Chandru (20) of Utchaparamedu at Iyer Bungalow in the city, and the 17-year-old girl were living in the same locality until a few years ago. "Even after the girl's family moved to a different locality, they were in touch. In the initial stages, the girl gave in to the youth's threat and gave him Rs 1.20 lakh in cash and gold jewellery weighing 118 grams. Later, when the girl refused to give him more money, the youth sexually assaulted her," they said.

Sources said the family members of the girl came to know about the missing gold and cash only later, and when questioned, the girl revealed the entire episode. The youth was arrested based on a complaint from the girl's family members. Police added, the youth, who completed his UG from a private college, used the money to buy high-end mobile phones.

A police officer said when they checked his phone, they came to know he was having a relationship with a few more girls. He was later produced before a court and was remanded in jail. In another incident, a government bus conductor, V Balamurugan (42), of Koodalnagar was arrested for misbehaving with a minor girl passenger in the bus heading to Mattuthavani from Arapalayam. AWPS South police registered a case on Sunday.

Police said when the girl's cousin questioned the act, Balamurugan assaulted him. A case was booked against him under the POCSO Act.

(The helpline number 1098 can be used to report child-related issues).

