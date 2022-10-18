Over 6K volunteers attend first aid training programme on World Trauma Day

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 6,148 volunteers took part in the mass first aid training programme, held to mark the World Trauma Day 2022, at Tharuvai grounds on Monday. The participation surpassed the Coimbatore leg of the programme, in which 5,000 people took part. The participants included school students, teachers, professors, medical college students, civic body workers, red cross and nation service scheme volunteers.

The programme shed light on government initiatives aimed to tackle road fatalities. "The Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) provides free emergency treatment for victims within 48 hours," said sources.

During the training session, experts demonstrated first aid and life saving techniques, which included methods to check breathing rate and pulse. It further showed how to regulate breathing by pressing the chest for 30 times and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, if need arises. A short film was released based on the importance of the golden hour.

"Over 400 persons die in road accidents each day in the country. The rate of accidents in Tamil Nadu is 37 while the national average is 29.1. The State has witnessed 18,390 fatalities in 2020 and 28,286 last year. The programme was organised to make people life-savers rather than just bystanders. Anyone can provide first aid and they will not face police action," said Collector Dr K Senthil Raj.

He further said the State government has instructed district administrations to organise training sessions on first aid.

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 6,148 volunteers took part in the mass first aid training programme, held to mark the World Trauma Day 2022, at Tharuvai grounds on Monday. The participation surpassed the Coimbatore leg of the programme, in which 5,000 people took part. The participants included school students, teachers, professors, medical college students, civic body workers, red cross and nation service scheme volunteers. The programme shed light on government initiatives aimed to tackle road fatalities. "The Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) provides free emergency treatment for victims within 48 hours," said sources. During the training session, experts demonstrated first aid and life saving techniques, which included methods to check breathing rate and pulse. It further showed how to regulate breathing by pressing the chest for 30 times and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, if need arises. A short film was released based on the importance of the golden hour. "Over 400 persons die in road accidents each day in the country. The rate of accidents in Tamil Nadu is 37 while the national average is 29.1. The State has witnessed 18,390 fatalities in 2020 and 28,286 last year. The programme was organised to make people life-savers rather than just bystanders. Anyone can provide first aid and they will not face police action," said Collector Dr K Senthil Raj. He further said the State government has instructed district administrations to organise training sessions on first aid.