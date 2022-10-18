Reports on Jayalalithaa’s death, Thoothukudi firing to be tabled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly’s Winter Session would last till October 19, said Speaker M Appavu on Monday after holding a meeting with the business advisory committee (BAC). Reports of the Arumughaswamy Commission on former CM J Jayalalithaa’s death and the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission on the Thoothukudi police firing would be tabled on Tuesday. A discussion on these reports could be taken up.

Tuesday would also see the presentation of TN government’s interim budget for 2022-23 and a government statement on ‘Hindi imposition’. Discussion on the interim budget, replies, and vote-on-account would take place on Wednesday.

Arumughaswamy Commission, constituted on November 22, 2017, by the previous AIADMK government, held an investigation spanning five years into the death Jayalalithaa and submitted a report to the government.

The report recommended an inquiry against Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar, former health minister C Vijayabaskar, and former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao. The government said it would seek a legal opinion. It may also present an action-taken report on Tuesday. As for Aruna Jegadeesan Commission report, parts of it appeared on media, over which the AIADMK lambasted the State government.

Tribute paid to former members

At the start of the Winter Session, the House paid tributes to 11 former members, including Kovai Thangam and former speaker Sedappatti R Muthiah and others, who passed away recently. The Assembly also paid tributes to various eminent personalities, including Queen Elizabeth II of the UK and former CM of UP Mulayam Singh Yadav

